

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat Thursday morning after hitting 3-week highs in the previous session.



Gold was down $3 at $1354 as traders digested wholesale inflation data.



The producer price index jumped 0.4% for the third straight month, as expected.



Yesterday, data showed consumer prices climbed by 0.5 percent after edging up by a revised 0.2 percent in December.



This may bolster the case for interest rate hikes. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates in March and as many as four times this year.



