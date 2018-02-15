RBmedia Finishes 2017 with Record Growth and Strong Q4 Results

Leading spoken audio and digital media platform company announces release of bestselling audiobooks, acquisition of new exclusive titles, and continued global expansion

LANDOVER, Maryland, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RBmedia today announced a strong finish to 2017 with record revenue growth and expansion across all aspects of its global spoken audio and digital media distribution business. RBmedia closed the final quarter of the year with major new releases by its publishing imprints and ongoing technology advances and growth for its RBdigital platform. The company also extended its international reach with the launch of its direct-to-consumer brand, Audiobooks.com, in the UK and Australia, making more than 100,000 titles available globally.

"Heading into 2018, we continue to see strong growth in our publishing imprints and in the ability of our powerful distribution platform to serve top content and services to millions of mobile consumers around the world," says Tom MacIsaac, Chief Executive Officer of RBmedia.

Publishing Imprint Highlights

RBmedia continues its growth in publishing with the release of more than 4,300 new audiobooks in 2017.

Recorded Books' significant US audiobook releases in the fourth quarter of 2017 include:

Past Perfect and Fairytale by Danielle Steel

and by The Whispering Room by Dean Koontz

by Mind Game by Iris Johansen

by Ali: A Life by Jonathan Eig

by The Quantum Spy by David Ignatius

by David Ignatius Need to Know by Fern Michaels

Recorded Books also announced the exclusive acquisition of numerous other high-demand titles, including Michael J. Sullivan's Riyria Revelations series, three books by Helen Macdonald, and Brandon Sanderson's Infinity Blade novels.

Tantor Media finished the year with a record-breaking 2,100+ audiobooks published, including many award-winning titles from must-have authors.

Christian Audio delivered the new audiobook The Paradigm: The Ancient Blueprint That Holds the Mystery of Our Times by New York Times bestselling author Jonathan Cahn.

Gildan Media released The Science of Motivation, the second audiobook in its original interview series with Brian Tracy. Additionally, Gildan released the audiobook No Is a Four-Letter Word by three-time New York Times bestselling author and six-time WWE champion Chris Jericho.

W. F. Howes' significant UK audiobook releases in the fourth quarter of 2017 include:

The Pearl Sister by Lucinda Riley

by Sunday Morning Coming Down by Nicci French

by Christmas Angels by Nadine Dorries

by Sweet Little Lies by Caz Frear

by Winter by Ali Smith

by The Last Hours by Minette Walters

by Sugar Money by Jane Harris

W. F. Howes also announced the acquisition of UK and Commonwealth audiobook rights for a number of leading works including the White House exposé and global bestseller Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff.

Wavesound in Australia released Force of Nature by Jane Harper (the sequel to the blockbuster success The Dry), See What I Have Done by Sarah Schmidt (Hachette Australia's biggest book of the year), and Burke & Wills by Peter FitzSimons (Australia's biggest-selling nonfiction author).

Digital Media Distribution Highlights

Customer adoption of the RBdigital library platform is at an all-time high. At the end of the year, the company topped more than 116 million digital downloads from RBmedia apps.

In 2017, Audiobooks.com users listened to over 10 million hours of audiobooks. The company also added over 15,000 new titles to its offering in Q4.

About RBmedia



RBmedia is a global leader in spoken audio content and digital media distribution technology that reaches millions of consumers-at home, in the car, and wherever their mobile devices take them. RBmedia produces exclusive titles and delivers the finest digital content-including audiobooks, streaming video, educational courses, entertainment titles, and much more. Headquartered in Landover, Maryland, RBmedia comprises an ever-expanding group of the best brands in spoken audio content and digital media distribution technology. Find out more at www.rbmediaglobal.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/642117/RBmedia_Logo.jpg