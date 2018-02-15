XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Expands Last Mile Delivery Service to Europe

XPO Logistics Expands Last Mile Delivery Service to Europe

Markets include the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and France

GREENWICH, Conn. - February 15, 2018 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, today announced the expansion of its last mile logistics service of heavy goods to Europe. New markets include the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and France. The company expects to manage more than 750,000 last mile deliveries from retailers and e-commerce companies in Europe this year.

Troy Cooper, chief operating officer of XPO Logistics, said, "Our last mile expansion to Europe is being driven by customer demand, primarily related to e-commerce. Consumers are buying more large items online, including furniture and appliances. These are home deliveries that often require white glove services, such as assembly, installation and testing. We'll leverage our proprietary technology and successful business model that have made us a last mile leader in North America."



Luis Gomez, managing director of transport, XPO Logistics Europe, said, "Today, the market is very fragmented with small-scale regional players. XPO has the scale and experience to look across Europe and give customers results-driven performance as they grow with the boom in e-commerce."

XPO previously announced plans to open 30 new last mile hubs in North America by the end of 2018 for a total of 85 hubs in the United States. The company is the largest last mile logistics provider for heavy goods in North America, facilitating approximately 13 million deliveries a year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,455 locations and more than 95,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments, transportation and logistics, and within these segments its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com. (http://www.xpo.com/)

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of United States federal securities law. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements set forth in this press release are qualified by factors that might cause or contribute to a material difference in actual results, as discussed in XPO's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and linked to the investor relations section of the company's website, www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com/), including: economic conditions generally; competition; XPO's ability to attract and retain key employees; the ability to develop and implement a suitable information technology system; and the ability to maintain positive relationships with third-party providers. Forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and XPO undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.



Media Contact:

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz

+1-203-489-1586

erin.kurtz@xpo.com (mailto:erin.kurtz@xpo.com)





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: XPO Logistics, Inc. via Globenewswire

