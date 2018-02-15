sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

97,00 Euro		+0,74
+0,77 %
WKN: A0NC7B ISIN: US92826C8394 Ticker-Symbol: 3V64 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
VISA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VISA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
96,68
96,78
16:33
96,77
96,81
16:33
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VISA INC
VISA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VISA INC97,00+0,77 %