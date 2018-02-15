AIM-listed Ten Lifestyle, a technology-enabled lifestyle and travel platform, has won a new, additional contract with Visa to provide concierge services to its high and ultra-high-net-worth clients as part of its Visa Infinite and Visa Signature affluent card concierge programmes. The service will be rolled out in Central Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with the transitioning process having already commenced. Ten will provide members with a digitally-enabled, premium travel and lifestyle ...

