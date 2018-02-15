Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market Worth 1,679.6 Million USD by 2023

PUNE, India, February 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market by Delivery Type (Single-Level, Dual-Level), Storage Type (Non-Refrigerated, Refrigerated), Industry (Automotive, Metals & Machinery, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets' , the market is expected to grow from USD 1,074.6 Million in 2018 to reach USD 1,679.6 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.3% between 2018 and 2023. Key factors such as growing need to optimize warehouse floor space, benefits of deploying VLMs compared to standard shelving systems, rising warehouse rentals, and increasing focus on worker safety and security are driving the growth of VLM market.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 40 tables and43 figures spread through 134 pages and in-depth TOC on"Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market - Global Forecast to 2023"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/vertical-lift-module-market-102230401.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



Single-level delivery to hold largest share of VLM market between 2018 and 2023

Single-level delivery type VLMs are ideal when the machine is in moderate use or when the picking time is quick. The automotive industry held the largest size of the single-level delivery VLM market. Factors such as increasing automobile sales and rising demand for automotive spare parts are driving the demand for the single-level delivery VLMs in the automotive industry.

Non-refrigerated VLMs to hold largest share of VLM market between 2018 and 2023

Industries such as automotive, aviation, and metals and heavy machinery require huge storage space for large and heavy items. These industries also demand automated systems for efficient handling and storage of material. The non-refrigerated VLMs are highly preferred in these industries as they do not require a temperature-controlled environment to store and retrieve their raw materials. The non-refrigerated VLMs help increase the productivity, reduce error rates, handle materials efficiently, increase picking rate, and save warehouse floor space.

Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=102230401

Europe held largest share of VLM market in 2017

Countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, and Sweden contribute significantly to the growth of the VLM market in Europe. Factors such as an established automotive, and metals and heavy machinery industries; lack of warehousing space; and high labor costs are driving the demand for VLMs in Germany. Further, Spain has emerged as an attractive destination for logistics and warehousing operations due to the shortage of space for warehousing facilities in major developed countries, including the UK, Germany, and France. Sweden also poses tremendous growth potential for the VLM market. The country has a developed infrastructure for efficient business operations. Sweden houses centralized distribution centers of various leading North European companies. Adidas, Canon, Honda, Nike, Nestle, and Dell, among others, are some of the companies having their distribution centers in Sweden.

Inquiry Before Buy @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=102230401

The major players in the VLM market are Kardex (Switzerland), Haenel (Germany), System Spa (Italy), Ferretto (Italy), and ICAM S.r.l. (Italy).

Browse Related Reports

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market by Product (Robots, ASRS, Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems, Automated Cranes, AGV), System Type (Unit Load, Bulk Load), Software & Services, Function, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automated-material-handling-manufacturing-market-92483121.html

Warehouse Management System Market by Component (Software, Services), Implementation (On-Premise, On-Cloud), Tier Type (Advanced, Intermediate, Basic), Industry (Automotive, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, E-Commerce), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/warehouse-management-system-market-41614951.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets