

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capital & Counties (CAPC) or Capco confirmed that it is in discussions with The Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime or 'MOPAC' in relation to its occupational requirements at the Empress State Building or 'ESB'.



Options under consideration include a lease extension and the acquisition by MOPAC of the freehold interest in the building.



At this stage there is no certainty that any transaction will be agreed. Further announcements will be made in due course as appropriate, the company said.



