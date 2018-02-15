Spanish Ice Sports Federation Uses Pixellot Tech to Increase Exposure of Ice Sports in Spain

TEL AVIV, Israel and BARCELONA, Spain, February 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Automated production and streaming system provides fans with ice hockey, curling, skeleton, and figure skating broadcasts

Federación Española Deportes de Hielo (Spanish Ice Sports Federation) has deployed Pixellot systems to broadcast ice hockey, curling, and figure skating. The events will be streamed on the Federation's website with highlight clips on some of the most relevant Spanish media platforms like Marca (the largest Spanish national daily sport newspaper), or Teledeporte (the Spanish sports channel owned by TVE).

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/642571/Pixellot_Txuri_Urdin.jpg )



The Spanish Ice Federation was founded only 10 years ago and has sent a delegation of five athletes to the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. It is chaired by Frank González, a former ice hockey professional with an ambitious agenda to make ice sports more popular on the Iberian Peninsula.

Pixellot offersfully automated sports production systems that provide live, high-quality event coverage without any production team or camera operators. Pixellot democratizes the sporting world by allowing all types of sports to be streamed to fans. Its technology is fine-tuned using sports-specific algorithms, allowing it to professionally cover all types of ice sports, as well as soccer, football, basketball, and volleyball. More than 2,000 systems around the world are streaming 16,000+ hours of live sports every month.

"We had seen Pixellot in action elsewhere and immediately reached out once we were ready to expand our operations," says Xavier Cherta,General Secretary of Federación Española Deportes de Hielo. "Figure skater Javier Fernández - two-time World champion and a six-time consecutive European champion - will be representing the Federación at the Olympics, along with other winter athletes. We believe his exposure will further strengthen the interest in ice sports in Spain, which will in turn be reinforced by the availability of video streaming."

Pixellot systems are already in place at venues around Spain, with plans to eventually provide coverage at all sites that can hold official games.

"Pixellot brings sports to fans that are generally not available on traditional broadcast outlets," says Alon Werber, CEO of Pixellot. "The production and streaming technology makes it economically viable to produce sports at any level. For more niche sports, our technology opens new opportunities to gain exposure and engage with fans, especially as the system makes it easy see instant replays and share clips with other fans."

About Pixellot

Pixellot offers automated sports production solutions that provide affordable alternatives to traditional video capture, production and distribution systems for professional and semi-professional sport events. Pixellot's patented technology solution streamlines production workflow by deploying an unmanned multi-camera system in a fixed location, with additional angles as required, to cover the entire field, offering a stitched panoramic image. Advanced algorithms enable automatic coverage of the flow of play and highlight generation. Pixellot was founded at 2013 by Dr. Miky Tamir and Gal Oz, bringing extensive experience in broadcasting and media technologies, as well as in sports technology. Pixellot systems are deployed by broadcasters, production companies, clubs, sports portals and coaching solution providers around the globe. For more information: http://www.pixellot.tv

