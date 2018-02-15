Botswana Diamonds said a scoping study of its Thorny River project had led to an updated estimate of the diamond value range of $120-$220 per carat. In a statement, the company said the estimated diamond grade range remained at 46-74 carats per hundred tonnes and the estimated volume range remained at 1.2m - 2.1m tonnes of kimberlite. "The study will further refine the volumes of diamonds in-situ, the grade and the value per tonne of ore. A critical aspect will be to evaluate the processing and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...