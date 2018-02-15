sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Carnival PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameArnold W. Donald
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident & Chief Executive Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4ADetails of the transaction: 1
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of performance-based restricted stock units ("Performance RSUs') pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. Each Performance RSU represents one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. Each holder of Performance RSUs may earn from 0-200% of the stated target amount of Performance RSUs to the extent that Carnival Corporation & plc's annual operating income, as adjusted for certain fuel price changes and currency exchange rate impact for each of the three fiscal years in the 2018-2020 performance cycle and the average of each year's return on invested capital at the end of the three-year performance cycle exceed specified performance goals.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
43,623
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
43,623
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2018-02-12
f)Place of the transactionOff Market
4BDetails of the transaction: 2
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionAcquired 49,985 Performance RSU, originally granted on April 14, 2015 pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. Each Performance RSU represents one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. The reporting person was eligible to earn from 0-200% of the stated target amount of Performance RSUs to the extent that Carnival Corporation & plc's annual earnings before interest and taxes, as adjusted for certain fuel price changes and exchange rate impact, and return on invested capital at the end of the three year performance cycle exceed specified performance goals, as modified at the end of the three year performance cycle for Carnival Corporation & plc's total shareholder return rank relative to peers. This includes shares from the settlement of dividend equivalents accumulated during the Performance RSU restricted period.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
49,985
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
49,985
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2018-02-13
f)Place of the transactionNYSE
4CDetails of the transaction: 3
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares to satisfy the tax obligation on the release of vested Performance RSU
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$68.7349		Volume(s)
19,759
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
19,759
$68.7349
e)Date of the transaction2018-02-13
f)Place of the transactionNYSE

Arnaldo Perez

General Counsel & Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600


© 2018 PR Newswire