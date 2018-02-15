Solvay S.A.: Solvay expands its Executive Committee to enhance its customer focus

Brussels, February 15, 2018 --- Solvay is pleased to announce that it has expanded its Executive Committee with three new members, in line with the Group's commitment to improve its customer focus with a more diverse team to support its growth strategy.

The three new members, effective immediately, are Augusto Di Donfrancesco, who has lead Solvay's Specialty Polymers Global Business Unit since 2011, Hua Du, who has been head of Special Chem since the GBU's creation in 2015, and Cécile Tandeau de Marsac, who will also continue to head Human Resources for the Group.

At the same time, Solvay announces that Roger Kearns, a member of the Executive Committee and supervisor of the Advanced Materials segment, has decided to return to the United States having accepted a new position in his home country.

"Since the end of last year I've been planning to reinforce our Executive Committee, reflecting the profoundly transformed Group, with a more diverse team to contribute to the next step in Solvay's transformation strategy. The Executive Committee has a good mix of operational, international and customer experiences while bringing a focus on talent management," said Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, CEO of Solvay. "I want to warmly thank Roger for his long-standing commitment and contribution to Solvay's growth strategy especially with the very quick and successful integration of Cytec. I wish him all the best with his new professional challenges."



The new Executive Committee consists of Jean-Pierre Clamadieu (CEO), Vincent De Cuyper, Augusto Di Donfrancesco, Hua Du, Karim Hajjar (CFO), Pascal Juéry and Cécile Tandeau de Marsac.

Follow us on twitter @SolvayGroup (https://twitter.com/SolvayGroup)

Solvay is a multi-specialty chemical company, committed to developing chemistry that addresses key societal challenges. Solvay innovates and partners with customers in diverse global end markets. Its products and solutions are used in planes, cars, smart and medical devices, batteries, in mineral and oil extraction, among many other applications promoting sustainability. Its lightweighting materials enhance cleaner mobility, its formulations optimize the use of resources and its performance chemicals improve air and water quality. Solvay is headquartered in Brussels with around 27,000 employees in 58 countries. Net sales were € 10.9 billion in 2016, with 90% from activities where Solvay ranks among the world's top 3 leaders. Solvay SA (SOLB.BE (https://www.euronext.com/en/products/equities/BE0003470755-XBRU/quotes)) is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (Bloomberg: SOLB.BB (https://www.bloomberg.com/quote/SOLB:BB) - Reuters: SOLB.BR (http://www.reuters.com/finance/stocks/overview'symbol=SOLB.BR)) and in the United States its shares (SOLVY) are traded through a level-1 ADR program.

Media Relations Caroline Jacobs (mailto:caroline.jacobs@solvay.com) Amandine Grison (mailto:amandine.grison@solvay.com) +32 2 264 1530 +33 1 40 75 81 49



Investor Relations Kimberly Stewart (mailto:kimberly.stewart@solvay.com) Jodi Allen (mailto:jodi.allen@solvay.com) Geoffroy Raskin (mailto:geoffroy.raskin@solvay.com) Bisser Alexandrov (mailto:bisser.alexandrov@solvay.com) +32 2 264 3694 +1 6098604608 +32 2 264 1540 +32 2 264 3687

You can find here the press release in PDF with biographies (http://hugin.info/133981/R/2169344/835524.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Solvay S.A. via Globenewswire

