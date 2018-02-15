Entertainment One chief executive Darren Throop cashed in more than 1.35m ordinary shares in the firm on Thursday, collecting just shy of £4m for his efforts. In two separate transactions, Throop made £3.96m before costs as he sold 1.17m shares at 293.12p plus 183,862 shares at 291.21p. Following the sale, Throop held 8.67m ordinary shares in the Canadian film and television producer and distributor. In its half-year results posted on 21 November, Entertainment One reported a £5m dip in ...

