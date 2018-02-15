Junior oil firm Mosman Oil & Gas announced on Thursday that it has raised £500,000 before expenses for evaluations of new acquisition opportunities. The proceeds from the placing of 45.4m ordinary shares at 1.1p per share will also be put towards general working capital purposes. The AIM-traded company has also granted warrants over 750,000 new ordinary shares to SP Angel in connection with the placing, exercisable at a price of two pence for a period of three years from the date of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...