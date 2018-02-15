Tlou Energy's shares fell over 20% on Thursday after the company reported that the Botswanan government cancelled their tender for coalbed methane-fueled (CBM) power plants due to non-compliance. The company has met with the Ministry of Mineral Resources Green Technology and Energy Security to discuss the cancellation of Tlou's plans, which had included an outlined development commencing with power generation of up to 10MW. In a statement, Tlou Energy said: "The Ministry outlined that neither ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...