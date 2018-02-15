Cross-border payments network Earthport issued an unaudited trading update for the six months ended 31 December on Thursday, reporting 8% growth in revenues over the prior year to £15.4m. The AIM-traded firm said its adjusted gross margin decreased by 9% to 64%, compared to 70% in the first half of 2017, which the board put down to network delivery costs and mix of business. Administrative expenses increased by approximately 7% to £13.9m, representing 90% of revenues, compared to 91% in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...