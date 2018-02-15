Cause-based mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) The People's Operator updated the market on its trading and operations for the 12 months ended 31 December on Thursday, confirming that revenues for the 2017 financial year would be about £3.55m, in line with management forecasts. The AIM-traded company said average revenue per user (ARPU) in the UK for the year was £11.02 for pay-as-you-go (PAYG) customers - down from £13.22 in the prior year - and £9.78 for pay monthly customers - a ...

