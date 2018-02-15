House of MEA: Muslim Fashion Hits London Fashion Week for the First Time

LONDON, February 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Fashion Scout, Freemason's Hall, 60 Queens Street, WC2B 5AZ

16th February 2018, 7.30pm

TECHNIQUE | HERITAGE | CONTEMPORARY | DIVERSITY | STYLE

Redefining fashion standards, House of MEA in collaboration with Indonesia Modest Fashion Designers, showcases the growing demand for Modest fashion in the UK. With over 1.5 million Muslim women in the UK, since the mid-2000's Modest fashion has been a rapidly developing segment of the global fashion industry. Over the last few years, Modest fashion has had a low presence at London Fashion Week, with the exception of the occasional model in very few collections.

At 7:30pm on Friday, February 16th, House of MEA will showcase full Muslim fashion collections for the first time ever at London Fashion Week, tackling the issues of inclusion and diversity head on, in line with the current cultural climate.

The rise of religious tribes, androgyny and the evolution of the fashion cycle has made covering up more of a norm rather than an exception. Covering up has become the new cool, there is an increase in garments with higher necklines, longer sleeves, and hemlines but still, we rarely see outfits on the catwalk with full Hijabs using fashionable cuts, designs, and techniques catering for Muslim women.

This season, House of MEA brings together Indonesian Modest Fashion Designers, Jeny Tjahyawati, Lia Afif, Aisyah Rupnidah Chan, Ratu Anita Soviah and Tuty Adib and Indian designer, Vidhi Wadhwani, from New Delhi whom has become synonymous for handcrafted detail and texture, whilst the showcase of Indonesian designers focus on natural dyeing, tie-dye, fabrication, modern design techniques and playing with colour.

House of MEA is being supported at the show by a number of celebrities, industry and dignitaries Expected supporters includes Olympian Perri Shakes-Drayton, Olivia Cox, Naughty Boy, Lady Victoria Hervey and Kiera Chaplin.

INSPIRE | DISRUPT | EXCITE | EDUCATE | EMPOWER |SHOWCASE

@slingshotldn

http://www.houseofmea.com

@houseofmea

http://www.fadtalents.com

@fadinternational

House of MEA

House of MEA, a co-supported platform by FAD International Academy for the past five seasons has promoted & incubated emerging and established talent from across the Middle East & Asia. House of MEA has in past seasons profiled the likes of Rocky Star, Annderstand, Maral Yazarloo, Nivedita Saboo & Felix Bendish.

DESIGNERS SHOWCASING THIS SEASON:

INDIA:

@vidhiwadhwani_label

INDONESIA MODEST FASHION DESIGNERS:

@jenytjahofficial @liaafif_designer @darabirraofficial @butiklentera @tutyadib

https://www.slingshotlondon.com