

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French media and music company Vivendi SA (VIVEF.PK) Thursday reported full year 2017 earnings attributable to shareowners of 1.228 billion euros, down 2.2 percent from 1.256 billion euros reported last year. Earnings per share were 0.95 euros, flat with last year.



Adjusted net income rose to 1.312 billion euros or 1.01 euro per share from 755 million euros or 0.54 euro per share last year.



EBIT decreased rose 16.8 percent to 1.036 billion euros from 887 million euros reported a year ago.



Revenues were 12.44 billion euros, up 15 percent from 10.82 billion euros last year.



The Supervisory Board approved the Management Board's proposal to pay an ordinary dividend of 0.45 euro per share with respect to fiscal year 2017, up 12.5%, representing a return of approximately 2%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX