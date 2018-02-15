The "Europe Spirometer Market Analysis, Company Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Spirometer Market is expected to reach USD 349.25 million by 2024, from USD 177.79 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, increased demand of homecare setting devices, and rise in the number of smokers.

Based on technology, the Europe spirometer market is segmented into volume measurement spirometer, flow measurement spirometer and peak flow meter. In 2017, flow measurement spirometer is expected to dominate the Europe spirometer market with 68.4% market share and is expected to reach USD 244.9 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Based on application, the Europe spirometer market is segmented into diagnostics and therapeutics. In 2017, diagnostics is expected to dominate the Europe spirometer market with 65.8% market share and is expected to reach USD 238.1 million by 2024, growing with the highest CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Based on end-user, the Europe spirometer market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and homecare. In 2017, hospitals is expected to dominate the Europe spirometer market with 51.0% market share and is expected to reach USD 183.7 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The market is further segmented into:

Type

Application

End User

Geography

Key Players

BD

Midmark Corp

Welch Allyn

SDI Diagnostics

Geratherm Respiratory GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ss3qxr/european?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180215006147/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Respiratory Devices