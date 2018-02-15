The "Drug analysis: Keytruda" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Keytruda (pembrolizumab; Merck Co) is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the programmed death-1 (PD-1) co-inhibitory receptor.
The interaction between PD-1 and its primary ligand, PD-L1, inhibits T-cell proliferation and survival and induces apoptosis of tumor-specific T cells. The disruption of this interaction reduces the ability of the tumor to evade immune system targeting and enhances antitumor immune responses.
It has also been hypothesized that blocking the PD-1/PD-L1 interactions releases the cytotoxic function of tumor-specific T cells with fewer toxic effects than those seen with other immune checkpoint inhibitors.
Key Topics Covered:
Product Profiles
- Colorectal cancer (CRC)
- Head and neck cancer
- Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC)
- Bladder cancer
- Renal cell cancer (RCC)
- Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
- NHL: Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)
- Gastric cancer
- Breast cancer: triple-negative
- Melanoma
- Multiple myeloma
