Gilotrif is an orally administered TKI that irreversibly binds to EGFR/human epidermal growth factor receptor 1 (HER1), HER2, and HER4.

In cancerous cells where EGFR and HER2 receptors are overexpressed, activation of these receptors can trigger cell-signaling pathways that lead to uncontrolled tumor cell proliferation. Gilotrif works by blocking these receptors, preventing their activation and thereby inhibiting the unwanted signaling pathways.

Gilotrif irreversibly binds to two key receptors involved in cell proliferation and it is thought that it will be more effective than first-generation TKIs which only provided single reversible receptor blocking (Gilotrif prescribing information, 2016; Minkovsky and Berezov, 2008).

List of Figures

Figure 1: Gilotrif for head and neck cancer SWOT analysis

Figure 2: Drug assessment summary of Gilotrif for SCCHN

Figure 4: Gilotrif sales for SCCHN across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Figure 5: Gilotrif for non-small cell lung cancer SWOT analysis

Figure 6: Drug assessment summary for Gilotrif in non-small cell lung cancer

List of Tables

Table 1: Gilotrif drug profile

Table 2: Gilotrif Phase III trials in head and neck cancer

Table 3: Gilotrif Phase III trial data in head and neck cancer

Table 4: Gilotrif early-phase data in head and neck cancer

Table 5: Gilotrif sales for SCCHN across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26

Table 6: Gilotrif patient numbers for SCCHN across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Table 8: Gilotrif pivotal trial data in non-small cell lung cancer

Table 9: Gilotrif late-phase trial data in non-small cell lung cancer

