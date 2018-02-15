Northbrook Dentist Office: Dr. Steven Kacel Posts Blog Explaining Gum Disease Prevention

NORTHBROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2018 / Periodontitis affects approximately 65 million people in the U.S. and is the leading cause of tooth loss in the country. As a result, Dr. Steven Kacel of Northbrook Dentist Office recently posted a blog educating his readers on how to prevent periodontitis.

The blog further explains that periodontitis is the advanced stage of gum disease that can cause permanent damage to your gums and mouth. This disease also has been linked to other serious ailments including cardiac disease, strokes, diabetes, and more.

The dentist regularly uses his blog posts to inform his readers about aspects of dentistry which they may not otherwise know. He says that although many want to improve their smile, they are not aware of all the different ways they can go about doing so.

Further information regarding bonding and veneers can be found in Dr. Kacel's latest blog post at www.northbrookdentistoffice.com. The dentist's blog aims to create more informed patients who have less problems to deal with the next time they come into Dr. Kacel's office.

For answers to other questions about how to properly care for one's teeth or about oral hygiene in general, reach out to Highland Park, IL dentist Steven Kacel, D.D.S., M.A.G.D., F.A.D.I. and his friendly staff at his Northbrook dental office who will happily answer any and all questions.

ABOUT NORTHBROOK DENTIST OFFICE:

Steven N. Kacel, D.D.S., M.A.G.D., F.A.D.I. has been providing high quality dental care to people in Northbrook, Illinois and the surrounding area for 33 years. He is a graduate of the Northwestern University Dental School and an Attending Dental Consultant at NorthShore University Health System. He is a proud member of the American Dental Association, the Master of the Academy of General Dentistry, the Illinois State Dental Association, the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine, and the Fellow of the Academy of Dentistry International.

