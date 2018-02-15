Acclaim Law Group: Brett Geruntino, Esq. Writes New Blog Discussing the Dangers of Drugged Driving

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2018 / A San Diego personal injury attorney recently explored the dangers of drugged driving, both under the influence of prescription drugs and illegal street drugs. Mr. Geruntino explains that in 2017, the number of fatalities caused by a drugged driver outnumbered those by a drunk driver in the U.S. He further notes that even drugs that have been prescribed by a doctor can inhibit one's ability to drive and lead to a DUI.

The recent post explains that there is a real danger because many people are not concerned with getting behind the wheel while under the influence of prescription drugs like OxyCotin, codeine, Ambien, Xanax, Vicodin, and others. Mr. Geruntino states that the advent of prescription marijuana and its acceptance for recreational purposes in California has made the prospect of people driving stoned even more of a concern.

Brett Geruntino claims he regularly uses his blog at www.acclaimlaw.com to cover topics, such as the dangers of drugged driving, that he feels are important to prospective clients and the public in general and hopes that by informing the public he will eventually have clients who are more aware of what they need and what to expect when they come to Acclaim Law Group.

Brett Geruntino, Esq. is an experienced personal injury and car accident lawyer in San Diego who helps his clients get the settlement they deserve. Those who have been injured in a car accident, motorcycle accident, bicycle accident, or as a pedestrian, can let Mr. Geruntino put his experience and expertise to work for them.

ABOUT ACCLAIM LAW GROUP

Acclaim Law Group understands that injuries to an individual or his or her loved ones can have an enormous impact on their life. As such, They place great emphasis on meeting each client's individual needs and concerns. Brett Geruntino, Esq. has been in San Diego since he started attending California Western School of Law where he received his Juris Doctorate. He is a member of the International Law Journal and Law Review and specializes in personal injury cases.

Contact Acclaim Law Group:

Brett Geruntino

(858) 252-0781

brett@acclaimlaw.com

591 Camino de la Reina, Suite 650, San Diego, CA, 92108

SOURCE: Acclaim Law Group