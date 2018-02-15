Healthy Smiles Dental: Dr. Terry Preece Posts New Blog Discussing Options for Sedation Dentistry

ANCHORAGE, AK / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2018 / Many people are nervous about going to the dentist and sedation dentistry serves as a way for them to get treatments with less anxiety. Dr. Terry Preece of Healthy Smiles Dental recently posted a blog describing the various forms of sedation dentistry that are commonly available.

The blog on www.anchoragehealthysmiles.com further explains that some patients who deal anxiety concerning visiting the dentist neglect their oral health by missing routine cleanings and exams. Doing so only results in greater problems down the road that will ultimately still need to be addressed.

The Anchorage dentist suggests that raising awareness about sedation dentistry might help some patients find new ways of caring for their teeth. He hopes that his patients will have quicker and easier trips to his office if they follow the advice in his blogs.

Aside from merely discussing gum disease, Dr. Preece's latest post suggests treatment plans and products the reader can discuss with his or her dentist if they are concerned about their overall oral health. Taking care of one's teeth is an important part of one's overall health says Dr. Preece, and he hopes to make this practice a little bit easier for his readers by giving them some pointers that will help guide them along in the process.

Dr. Terry Preece is a dentist in Anchorage, AK who can help plan the best treatment for dental concerns from cavities to teeth whitening. He has a long history of caring for patients in Alaska and taking their personal needs into consideration.

ABOUT HEALTHY SMILES DENTAL

Dr. Terry Preece established Healthy Family Dental in 2010 after spending two years as the only dentist on the island of Wrangell in Southeast Alaska. Prior to that he practiced dentistry in Layton, Utah for nearly thirty years. He is a graduate of the University of Washington School of Dentistry and a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, American Dental Association, Alaska Dental Society, and Anchorage Dental Society.

