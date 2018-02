SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) have pulled back well off their highs of the session but continue to see notable strength in afternoon trading on Thursday. After reaching a record intraday high, Cisco is currently up by 4.5 percent.



The gain by Cisco comes after the networking giant reported better than expected adjusted second quarter earnings. Cisco also approved a $25 billion increase to its stock repurchase program.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX