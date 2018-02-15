

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following another deadly mass shooting, President Donald Trump avoided the topic of gun control in remarks about the tragic incident in Parkland, Florida.



Trump said Thursday his administration is working closely with local authorities to investigate the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which left 17 people dead.



'We are committed to working with state and local leaders to help secure our schools, and tackle the difficult issue of mental health,' Trump said.



The president said he will meet with the nation's governors and attorney generals later this month to discuss ways to make schools safer.



'It is not enough to simply take actions that make us feel like we are making a difference,' Trump said. 'We must actually make that difference.'



Trump also focused on the issue of mental health in a Twitter post about the suspected shooter earlier in the day.



'So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior,' Trump tweeted.



'Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem,' he added. 'Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!'



The shooting has led to renewed calls among some lawmakers for new gun control laws, although Republicans generally argue that the immediate aftermath of such incidents is not the time for that debate.



Following a church shooting in Texas last November, Trump also emphasized mental health, arguing the attack was not a 'guns situation.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX