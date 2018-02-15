The global polypropylene absorbent hygiene marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research on the global polypropylene absorbent hygienemarket by product (spunbonded fabric, staples fabric, melt blown fabric, and composite fabric), by application (baby diapers, female hygiene, and adult incontinence). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: growing demand for hygiene products

Most of the polypropylene nonwoven fabricproduced is consumed for hygiene application. This hygiene application includes product for babies, adults, and feminine hygiene. The demand for such products is increasing in the market, and it is anticipated that this demand will continue to grow during the forecast period. As the concerns about personal hygiene and product innovations are increasing, the consumption of hygiene products is also growing. Apart from this, the improvement in standards of living and the growth in public attention toward health has paved the way for hygiene products.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for plastics, polymers, and elastomers research, "Hygiene products use fabric based on polypropylene due to its various advantages such as low weight, low specific gravity, and resistance to bacteria. Therefore, as there is a growth in the hygiene products market, the consumption of polypropylene absorbent hygiene is also increasing. This is responsible for the growing market size of the product."

Market trend: emergence of bio-based polypropylene

Bio-based polypropylene has entered the market recently, and it has displayed signs of future potential. As the environmental concerns regarding the production and use of fossil fuel derived polypropylene are increasing, there has been a prompt demand for replacement of synthetic polypropylene. This has given an opportunity for the development of bio-based polypropylene. The synthetic polypropylene is usually dependent on the petrochemical prices. This is another factor that is fueling the demand for bio-based polypropylene. In the initial years, bio-based polypropylene was derived from sugarcane. It has observed great success and is expected to get a push during the forecast period. Many big players in the market are investing heavily in R&D for manufacturing bio-based polypropylene.

Market challenge: volatile petrochemical prices

Propylene and ethylene are the two major classes of petrochemical raw materials coming out of refineries. The prices of crude oil, propylene, and ethylene are inter-dependent. Crude oil prices across the globe fluctuate according to the varying market demand. Fluctuations in oil prices affect the price of propylene. Propylene is usually produced by steam cracking and catalytic reforming processes. It is used as a monomer in the production of polypropylene.

