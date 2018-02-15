Group P6 Relocates Headquarters to Downtown Boca Raton

Local Developer Advocates for Sustainable Downtown Growth as City Center Flourishes

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2018 / Group P6, the family-owned residential developer behind luxury condominium project 327 Royal Palm, announced it is planning to relocate its headquarters to Downtown Boca Raton. The developer plans to relocate from Deerfield Beach, Fla. by fall 2018.

Group P6 Operating Manager and Boca Raton resident Ignacio Diaz said the move shows the company's commitment to sustainable growth in the Downtown area. "As it attracts new residents, downtown development must be handled responsibly," said Diaz.

"Growth is guaranteed but it must be sustainable, high-quality and financially responsible and it must include young families and professionals who help build the city's economy and want to see Boca Raton as a home for the long run."

The relocation of Group P6's corporate headquarters to Boca Raton brings more jobs and tax revenues to the city, Diaz noted.

The developer's commitment to responsible development is reflected in its portfolio. In addition to 327 Royal Palm, Group P6 recently proposed a second low-density downtown project, 475 Royal Palm, developed within the strict guidelines of Boca Raton's Downtown Ordinance for land use. The contemporary Mizner-style design will include improved sidewalks, lush landscaping and green spaces and increased parking for the adjacent office building. Visible from the street will be two significant pieces of artwork: a pineapple, the symbol of hospitality and a sign of welcoming, and Palmetto leaves, which is synonymous with Boca Raton.

If approved, 475 Boca Raton will be one of the lowest density projects in Downtown Boca, with a lesser concentration of new residents and activity compared to what the land could be used for.

"We have a personal stake in how Downtown Boca is developed because we live here, too - our children go to school here and we continue to support public officials and organizations that understand and advocate for high-quality, low-density growth," said Diaz. "We want to make sure Boca remains as beautiful as ever."

About Group P6

Family owned developer Group P6 focuses its portfolio on quality, exclusivity, and location. Rooted in strong family and business values, its team brings more than 55 years of real estate development experience. Group P6 currently is developing three South Florida condominium projects, including The Elysian and The Fordham, both boutique projects in Deerfield Beach, and 327 Royal Palm in Downtown Boca Raton.

For more information, visit www.GroupP6.com.

SOURCE: Group P6