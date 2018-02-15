

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices rallied for second day Thursday, rising back near January's 4-year highs.



Prices are back above $60 despite expectations that U.S. shale production will remain robust this year and next.



Meanwhile, OPEC is reportedly telling its members to produce enough oil that to buffer the market in the case of a surge in demand.



OPEC does not want to see oil prices rise so fast that U.S. production gets even more rampant.



WTI light sweet oil was up 74 cents, or 1.2%, to end at $61.34 a barrel. A weaker dollar helped oil's rise.



