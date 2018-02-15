Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest analysis on the top four innovators in digital banking, which focuses on transforming customer experience in the banking sector.

The banking industry was one of the first to implement digital technology. Even though the banking industry faced a couple of challenges through mobile and other digital devices, they have reached a point where digital banking becomes part and parcel of their everyday lives. Quantzig highlights the top four innovators in the digital banking field.

According to the digital banking industry experts at Quantzig, "Many players in the banking sector have taken full advantage of the growing role of digitization in our lives by incorporating these advanced technologies in the form of digital banking."

Quantzig is a global analytics advisory firm concentrated on leveraging analytics for strategic decision making and offering solutions to clients across several industrial sectors. Listed below are the top innovators in digital banking.

Top innovators in digital banking

DBS: This bank is considered as one of the world's most advanced and innovative digital banking companies.

Atom: An app-based bank that offers customers the opportunity to open a bank account within minutes with no paperwork.

Nutmeg: Most established digital banking players providing mobile-based wealth management.

