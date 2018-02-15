The latest market research report by Technavio on the global pulse oximetry marketpredicts a CAGR of nearly 6% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global pulse oximetry market by product (bedside, handheld, fingertip, and wrist-worn), by end-user (hospitals and clinics and alternative care settings), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global pulse oximetry market, according to Technavio healthcare and life sciences researchers:

Increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases and rising number of surgeries: a major market driver

Technological advances: emerging market trend

Americas dominated the global pulse oximetry market with 50% share in 2017

Pulse oximetry is used for a number of indications such as endotracheal intubation, cardiac arrests, procedural sedation, asthma/COPD, respiratory complaints, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), sleep disorders/sleep apnea, and shunts in cyanotic heart diseases. Chronic respiratory disorders such as COPD, asthma, and OSA are increasing at an alarming rate in both developed and developing countries.

Asthma is the most common disorder accounting for six to seven in every 1000 deaths annually, worldwide. In the APAC region, asthma is increasing rapidly in low and middle-income countries. Such increase in respiratory disorders can be attributed to the high prevalence of smoking and increased exposure to risk factors such as indoor and outdoor air pollution, occupational dust and fumes. These factors are increasing the demand for pulse oximeters, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the global pulse oximetry market.

Technological advancements such as light-emitting diodes (LEDs), miniaturized photodetectors, and microprocessors have allowed the development of new generation pulse oximeters which are significantly cheaper, smaller and easier to use. Competitors in the market are significantly investing in R&D to develop technologically advanced pulse oximeters.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on patient monitoring devices, "Players in the market have introduced smartphone compatibility for their devices and have integrated them with wireless technologies such as Bluetooth, near-field communication, and cloud-based technologies. High priority is given by these players on integrating their pulse oximeters with smartphone compatibility."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, the Americas led the global pulse oximetry market, followed by EMEA and APAC in 2016. The Americas and EMEA are growing at a steady pace while APAC is witnessing negative growth.

