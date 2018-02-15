SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Patterson Companies, Inc. - PDCO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces it is investigating possible securities claims on behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) investors resulting from allegations that Patterson Companies may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On February 12, 2018, the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") announced that it filed a complaint against the nation's three largest dental supply companies - Henry Schein, Inc., Benco Dental Supply Company, and Patterson Companies - alleging they violated U.S. antitrust laws by conspiring to refuse to provide discounts to or otherwise serve buying groups representing dental practitioners. According to this announcement, the complaint details communications between executives of Benco and Henry Schein evidencing the agreement, and their attempts to monitor and ensure compliance with the agreement. The FTC also alleges that Patterson joined the agreement. On this news, shares of Patterson Companies have fallen sharply during intraday trading on February 13, 2018.

Pawar Law Group is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Patterson Companies investors. If you purchased shares of Patterson Companies, please visit the firm's website at http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/patterson-companies-inc/ for more information. You may also contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

