

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving significantly lower over the course of the previous session, treasuries regained some ground during trading on Thursday.



Bond prices moved to the upside in morning trading and remained positive throughout the day. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, dipped by 2.2 basis points to 2.891 percent.



The pullback by the ten-year yield came after it surged up by more than 7 basis points on Wednesday to its highest closing level in four years.



Bargain hunting may have contributed to the rebound by treasuries, which came despite further indications of rising inflation.



Early in the day, the Labor Department released a report showing producer prices rose in line with economist estimates in January.



The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.4 percent in January after coming in unchanged in December.



Excluding food and energy prices, core producer prices also increased by 0.4 percent in January. Core prices had been expected to edge up by 0.2 percent.



Compared to the same month a year ago, producer prices were up by 2.7 percent in January, reflecting an acceleration from 2.6 percent in December. Core producer prices were up 2.2 percent year-over-year.



Traders were also digesting a slew of other U.S. economic data, with a separate Labor Department report showing initial jobless claims increased in line with expectations in the week ended February 10th.



The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 230,000, an increase of 7,000 from the previous week's revised level of 223,000.



The National Association of Home Builders also released a report showing homebuilder confidence remained at a healthy level in the month of February.



The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index came in at 72 in February, unchanged from January and in line with economist estimates.



Meanwhile, a report from the Federal Reserve unexpectedly showed a modest decrease in industrial production in January.



The Fed said industrial production dipped by 0.1 percent after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.4 percent in December. Economists had expected production to rise by 0.2 percent.



Another batch of U.S. economic data is scheduled to be released on Friday, with traders likely to keep an eye on reports on housing starts, import and export prices, and consumer sentiment.



