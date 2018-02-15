Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Tablet Coatings Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the pharma and healthcare industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of tablet coatings and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The growth of global tablet coatings market can be attributed to the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and generic drugs," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "Also, there is a higher demand for pigmented film coating from buyers across APAC owing to the greater need to prevent penetration of counterfeit drugs," added Tridib.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Tablet Coatings Market:

The demand for technical assistance:

There is a growing demand from buyers for variations in the tablet coating solutions, based on the type of the drug to be manufactured. Hence, buyers are now increasingly demanding technical assistance from suppliers to optimize the tablet coating manufacturing process and reduce wastage. Moreover, suppliers who offer technical assistance also help the buyers in optimizing the tablet coating process by reducing the associated operational complexities for buyers.

Increase in demand for tools that optimize tablet coating process:

The tablet coating process varies based on the diverse types of drugs that need to be coated. Consequently, an increasing number of tablet coating suppliers are providing tablet coating measurement tools, such as auto coater, that help to analyze and optimize the tablet coating process depending on the drug type. Also, tools that optimize tablet coating processes help in minimizing waste during the tablet coating process, thereby assisting the buyers to achieve better savings.

Increasing investments in backward integration by the suppliers:

The procurement of chemicals such as HPMC, HPC, and methylcellulose prove to be expensive for the tablet coating suppliers. High price variations with respect to chemicals reduce suppliers' profit margin and expose buyers to escalating cost. Hence, several tablet coating suppliers in the market are increasingly investing in backward integration of these raw material manufacturers. Backward integration also helps them have greater control over the price of raw materials, which in turn leads to better production planning.

