Owens-Illinois, Inc.: O-I's Containers Achieve Cradle to Cradle Certification

O-I's Containers Achieve Cradle to Cradle Certification

First Food and Beverage Packaging Company to Achieve

Gold Rating for Material Health

Perrysburg, OH (February 15, 2018) - Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) is the first food and beverage packaging company to achieve a gold rating in material health on the Cradle to Cradle Product Scorecard.

The Cradle to Cradle Certified Products Program is one of the premier sustainability certifications for products around the world and across industries. "The certification provides brand owners, consumers, regulators, and shareholders tangible validation of our company's ongoing commitment to sustainability," said Jim Nordmeyer, VP, Global Sustainability at O-I. "It's an important baseline and helps us identify next steps to improve our environmental and social performance."





Nearly 90 percent of O-I's glass operations were certified (http://assets.c2ccertified.org/pdf/product-specification/SPEC_OwensIllinois_GlassBottles_CERT3380.pdf) across product categories and for certain container colors in the beer, non-alcoholic beverage (NAB), spirit, wine and food markets. The certification (http://www.c2ccertified.org/products/scorecard/Owens-Illinois-Glass-Containers) is based on five categories: material health, material reutilization, water stewardship, renewable energy use, and social fairness.

"Achieving a gold rating in material health strongly reinforces the benefits of glass," said Nordmeyer. "Glass is safe for repeated food contact and endlessly recyclable. It's virtually impermeable to oxygen so it protects the freshness and taste of consumers' favorite food and beverage brands."

O-I collaborated with an environmental consulting firm, MBDC (http://mbdc.com/), to conduct a rigorous product assessment of the company's beer, food, NAB, spirits and wine platforms.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Owens-Illinois. It is a company taking innovation to the next level, seeking ways to partner with other industry leaders to incorporate more recycled content, maximize use of renewable energy, and consider the full use cycle of its glass products," said Jay Bolus, President of Certification Services at MBDC, the world's foremost advisors in material health, product design and the Cradle to Cradle Design Framework. "The company's continued pursuit of Cradle to Cradle certification signifies its brand quality and value for its consumers and the environment."

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognizes C2C certification as a top-tier product sustainability standard in its new federal green purchasing guidelines.

About O-I

Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) is the world's largest glass container manufacturer and preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. The Company had revenues of $6.9 billion in 2017 and employs more than 26,500 people at 78 plants in 23 countries. With global headquarters in Perrysburg, Ohio, O-I delivers safe, sustainable, pure, iconic, brand-building glass packaging to a growing global marketplace. For more information, visit o-i.com.

About MBDC:

MBDC is the premier Accredited Assessment Organization for the evaluation of products against the Cradle to Cradle Certified Program. Founded in 1995 by architect William McDonough and chemist Dr. Michael Braungart, MBDC is the original creators of the Cradle to Cradle Design Framework and the Cradle to Cradle Certified Products Program. For more information, visit mbdc.com.

The Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute

Founded by William McDonough and Michael Braungart, the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute is an independent non-profit organization founded by William McDonough and Michael Braungart, to administer the Cradle to Cradle Certified Products Program. For more information, visit C2CCertified.org.

Cradle to Cradle is a registered trademark of MBDC, LLC.

Cradle to Cradle Certified is a certification mark licensed by the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute.





