SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'supplier risk analysis study on the automotive industry'. A renowned player in the automotive accessories manufacturing space wanted to identify, assess, and mitigate risks in the supply chain process. The client was looking at leveraging supplier risk analysis solutions to profile the most suitable suppliers. The auto accessories manufacturer also wanted to evaluate each supplier based on the associated risks and develop robust risk mitigation strategies to curtail them.

According to the procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "The growth of the auto accessories space can be characterized by the rising per capita income levels and the burgeoning middle-class population in the emerging economies."

In the automotive industry, leading auto accessories manufacturers are leveraging the use of supplier risk analysis solutions to reduce vulnerability and ensure continuity by collaborating with the right supplier. Our supplier risk analysis solutions help businesses mitigate supply chain risks and improve their collaboration with trading partners. Moreover, our solutions help firms streamline their operations to improve the overall supply chain efficiency.

The supplier risk analysis solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the auto accessories manufacturer in avoiding financial and operational risks through continuous monitoring of the suppliers. Also, with the help of our solutions, the client was able to include risk management and due diligence as a part of their entire source-to-settle process.

Our supplier risk analysis solutions offered benefits that helped the client to:

Certify suppliers and successfully deliver the products and services

Increase efficiency by maintaining compliance

