

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $33.0 million, or $0.18 per share. This was up from $26.4 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 21.6% to $517.3 million. This was up from $425.4 million last year.



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:



