The intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) market in the USis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 10% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180215006169/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a comprehensive research of the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US by product (insourced IONM and outsourced IONM), by application (neuro spine surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, ENT surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, and other surgeries), by end-user (hospitals, ASCs, and others), and by methodology (electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography (EMG), and EP monitoring).

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Market driver: increasing volume of surgeries

The increasing number of surgeries will drive the adoption rate of IONM. IONM is a valuable technique which provides real-time status of nerves and spinal cord during surgeries. Also, the growing incidence of neurological disorders will further lead to a rise in the volume of surgeries. Hospitals are therefore adopting IONM devices to diagnose the disorders that are critical for the patients effectively. According to a CDC report, on average, trauma injuries accounted for 30% of all injury deaths in the US. The number of critical surgeries across various medical specialties utilizing IONM is expected to increase.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: emergence of portable IONM

The increased need for monitoring in outpatient and inpatient surgeries has increased the demand for portable IONM. Fast paced operating rooms and stressful environments need meticulous precision and attention to ensure the best patient outcomes. Therefore, vendors focus on developing portable IONM devices which are associated with many advantages such as easy usability, improved mobility, and continuous monitoring. For instance, in February 2016, Nihon Kohden (a US-based company), launched its Neuromaster MEE-2000A, a highly individualized IONM that enables technicians to respond to the neurophysiological requirements of any patient. The system is smaller and lighter than other systems, which allows for enhanced portability.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for patient monitoring devices research, "Hospitals are increasingly adopting these portable IONM devices in the US. The growing demand for continuous monitoring in ambulatory care will further drive the adoption rates. Therefore, the development of portable IONM devices will have a positive impact on the growth of the market."

Market challenge: high cost of surgery

The high cost of IONM devices and services is restraining the growth of the IONM market in the US. The cost of surgery with IONM is very high compared to the cost of surgery without IONM. The cost of surgery with IONM involves expenditure on IONM devices, neuro-technicians, neurophysiologists, and disposable material. All these expenses increase the total cost of surgery.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF on all reports in the Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180215006169/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com