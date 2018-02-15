

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $333.29 million, or $1.55 per share. This was up from $132.17 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 26.8% to $731.44 million. This was up from $576.79 million last year.



Digital Realty Trust Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $333.29 Mln. vs. $132.17 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 152.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.55 vs. $1.43 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.4% -Revenue (Q4): $731.44 Mln vs. $576.79 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 26.8%



