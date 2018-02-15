sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,35 Euro		+0,03
+0,90 %
WKN: A0YERN ISIN: US18911Q1022 Ticker-Symbol: KCP 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CLOUD PEAK ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLOUD PEAK ENERGY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,393
3,445
15.02.
3,39
3,45
15.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLOUD PEAK ENERGY INC
CLOUD PEAK ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CLOUD PEAK ENERGY INC3,35+0,90 %