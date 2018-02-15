

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (CLD) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its profit totaled $17.84 million, or $0.23 per share. This was lower than $24.51 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.03 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 6.2% to $213.89 million. This was down from $227.93 million last year.



Cloud Peak Energy Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $17.84 Mln. vs. $24.51 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -27.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.23 vs. $0.39 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -41.0% -Analysts Estimate: -$0.03 -Revenue (Q4): $213.89 Mln vs. $227.93 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -6.2%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX