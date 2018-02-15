The spare parts logistics market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180215006197/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the spare parts logistics market in Europe from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a comprehensive research of the spare parts logistics market in Europe by end-user, including automotive, industrial, aerospace, and electronics. The report also determines the regional analysis and impact, which includes key countries such as Germany, Italy, and France.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Market driver: increasing demand for spare parts owing to longer lifespan of vehicles

The average age of cars has been rising in the EU. It rose by more than 15% from year 2010 to 2016. In 2010, the average of cars in the EU was between eight and nine years and in 2016, it increased to around 11 years. The demand for spare parts also rises with the increase in the age of these cars. This increase in demand for spare parts will, in turn, raise the demand for spare parts logistics in the automotive industry.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for logisticsresearch, "The highest average age of cars in countries such as Poland and Lithuania was more than 15 years in 2016. This is expected to drive the demand for spare parts logistics in such countries. The demand for cars in Europe is also expected to increase the need for spare parts. The number of registrations of new cars in the EU has been rising since 2014."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: introduction of blockchain in the logistics industry

A blockchain consists of a digitalized, distributed transaction ledger, which involves identical copies being maintained on multiple computer systems controlled by different entities. A blockchain system removes the need for a central authority to maintain records by using a chain of cryptographically protected records to expose the details of transactions to all entities and distribute records across the network of contributing nodes or computer systems. This makes the processes more effective and reduces costs. Blockchain is the technology that is helping Bitcoin and other related digital or crypto-currencies. Logistics companies are now embracing blockchains as a way of improving efficiency and security in the supply chain.

Market challenge: complexities involved in time-bound deliveries and customized supply chains

The right supply chain model is a very important factor for any competitor as customers prefer shorter lead times while logistics companies seek to keep the cost as low as possible. Spare parts manufacturers also need to consider the order sizes to maintain profits as the cost of freight declines with the increase in the volume of freight. The unpredictability in demand for spare parts makes the just-in-time model unsuitable for all customers from the profitability point of view. This requires the creation of a customized supply chain for every customer.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF on all reports in the Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180215006197/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com