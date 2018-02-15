SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'supply market intelligence study on the medical devices industry'. A renowned medical devices manufacturer with a considerable number of manufacturing units spread globally wanted to deliver superior product offering to their clients. The client approached our team of experts to help them leverage the use of supply market intelligence solutions to overcome their challenges and decrease procurement spend. Additionally, the medical devices manufacturer also wanted to gain an understanding of the latest trends and developments in this market space.

According to procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "The growth of the medical devices industry can be attributed to several factors including the increasing emphasis on quality of care and treatment, aging population, the proliferation of chronic diseases, and informed customers."

Renowned firms in the medical devices manufacturing space are leveraging the use of supply market intelligence solutions to implement procurement best practices across their supply chain network. Our supply market intelligence solutions help businesses improve their supplier diversity program and formulate appropriate strategies across the supply chain. Moreover, our solutions also help clients to develop superior product and service offerings while reducing procurement spends.

The supply market intelligence solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the medical devices manufacturer in devising new sourcing strategies across business units while establishing a centralized procurement process. The solutions provided also assisted the client in managing indirect spend across the supply chain. Additionally, the solution also helped the client in ranking their action plans and implementing best practices across their supply chain.

Our supply market intelligence solutions helped the medical devices manufacturer to:

Achieve an annual savings of $20 million

Achieve tighter control and compliance across the supply chain

