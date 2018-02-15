

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Linden, N.J. establishment Saker ShopRites, Inc. is recalling approximately 19,757 pounds of pork and chicken empanadas due to presence of undeclared allergen egg.



This problem was discovered by FSIS personnel during routine label verification activities and there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



The fully cooked pork and chicken empanadas were produced between Oct. 7, 2017 and Feb. 12, 2018 and bear establishment number 'EST. 5495' or 'EST. P-5495' inside the USDA mark of inspection. This incident affects 29 ShopRite stores and the Dearborn Market.



The products subject to recall, include 9-oz. vacuum-packed plastic packages containing three pieces of '3 pk CHICKEN EMPANADA wheat shell filled with seasoned chicken', 9-oz. vacuum-packed plastic packages containing three pieces of '3 pk CHICKEN EMPANADA wheat shell filled with seasoned chicken', 9-oz. vacuum-packed plastic packages containing three pieces of '3 pk PORK EMPANADA wheat shell filled with seasoned pork', 2018, 6-oz. vacuum-packed plastic packages containing three pieces of '2 pk PORK EMPANADA wheat shell filled with seasoned pork', all with various expiration dates between Oct. 15, 2017 and Feb. 20, 2018.



