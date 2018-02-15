Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2018) - Anton Raynor Mattadeen (the "Acquiror") announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing that he acquired 3,799,786 common shares of Luminor Medical Technologies Inc. (the "Issuer") in connection with the completion of the acquisition by the Issuer of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of RISE Research Inc. ("RISE") pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated February 2, 2018 involving the Issuer, a newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary of the Issuer and RISE (the "Acquisition").

Prior to the Acquisition, the Acquiror owned 1,900,000 common shares representing approximately 5.51% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer. In addition, the Acquiror owns common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to purchase an aggregate of 1,978,977 common shares of the Issuer. If the Acquiror were to exercise his Warrants, he would own 7,678,763 Common Shares, representing approximately 16.70% of the Issuer's then outstanding Common Shares, on a partially diluted basis.

The Acquiror has acquired the common shares of the Issuer for investment purposes and may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership, control or direction over the common shares or other securities of the Issuer, through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of convertible securities or otherwise.

For further details relating to the Acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on the Issuer's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

