

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Several different immigrant reform proposals failed to clear a procedural hurdle in the Senate on Thursday after the White House threatened to veto the plan that seemed to have the best chance to pass.



The Senate voted 54 to 45 to limit debate on a bipartisan amendment, falling short of the 60 votes needed to move forward.



Eight Republicans joined with most Democrats in voting to advance the measure, but most GOP Senators voted against the proposal.



The amendment included a pathway to citizenship for young illegal immigrants brought to the country as children as well as $25 billion in funding for border security.



However, the administration harshly criticized a provision directing the Department of Homeland Security to prioritize the arrest and deportation of illegal immigrants who arrive in the country after June 30, 2018.



A statement from White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders claimed the provision would produce a flood of new illegal immigration in the coming months.



'The Amendment would undermine the safety and security of American families and impede economic growth for American workers,' Sanders said.



She added, 'If the President were presented with an enrolled bill that includes the Amendment, his advisors would recommend that he veto it.'



The veto threat from the White House came on the heels of a statement from the Department of Homeland Security condemning the proposal.



'By halting immigration enforcement for all aliens who will arrive before June 2018, it ignores the lessons of 9/11 and significantly increases the risk of crime and terrorism,' the DHS said.



The DHS also called the amendment an 'egregious violation' of the four pillars of a framework laid out by President Donald Trump.



An amendment introduced by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa., that closely mirrored Trump's plan also failed to clear the procedural hurdle by a vote of 39 to 60.



The Grassley proposal included the pathway to citizenship for the young immigrants known as Dreamers and the $25 billion in border security funding but also limited family-based immigration and reallocates the Diversity Visa lottery.



Votes on the bipartisan amendment and the Grassley proposal were preceded by votes on a narrower plan from Senators John McCain, R-Ariz., and Chris Coons, D-Del., and a sanctuary cities measure from Senator Pat Toomey, R-Penn.



However, all of the measures failed to receive the necessary 60 votes, raising questions about the future of immigration reform.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX