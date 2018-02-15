Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) Chairman, President and CEO David D. Petratis will discuss the company's long-term strategy at the 2018 Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Thursday, Feb. 22. The conference will be held at Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

A live listen-only webcast will be accessible via Allegion's investor website at http://investor.allegion.com/ or directly at https://cc.talkpoint.com/barc002/022118a_as/?entity=30_ODGWJRM.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in safety and security, with leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion produces a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and other institutions. Allegion is a $2.2 billion company, with products sold in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

