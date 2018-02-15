

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Smokehouse Pet Products, Inc. of Sun Valley, CA is recalling all sizes and package types of dog treats labeled as 'Beefy Munchies,' due to potential Salmonella contamination.



Earlier this month, Smokehouse Pet Products recalled 4-oz bags of dog treats, while the current recall is expanded to include all 'Beefy Munchies.' The recalled product comes in individual bags, resealable bags and plastic tubs.



Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands.



Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever are the symptoms of Salmonella infection in people. Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting.



The recalled product was distributed nationwide through distributors selling to various retailers.



The potential for contamination was noted after the Colorado Department of Agriculture' routine sampling and testing revealed the presence of Salmonella in two 4-oz packages of 'Beefy Munchies.'



