Algeco Scotsman Announces Management Change

BALTIMORE, Feb. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algeco Scotsman Global S.à r.l. ("A/S Global" and, together with its subsidiaries, "Algeco Scotsman"), today announced that Sunny Thakrar, its former European Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed Group Chief Financial Officer following the concurrent resignation of Stephen Bishop, who had served as the Group's Chief Financial Officer since 2014.

Diarmuid Cummins, CEO of Algeco Scotsman, commented, "I would like to thank Steve for his dedicated service and significant contributions to our group. Under his leadership, our finance organization and capital discipline have been greatly improved. As we embark on our next phase of development with a more Europe-centric business, I am happy to welcome Sunny as our new CFO. Sunny brings a wealth of experience, most importantly as CFO of Algeco Scotsman Europe for the last two years. His knowledge of the leasing business and his experience with both private and public companies will be very valuable to Algeco Scotsman."

About Algeco Scotsman

Algeco Scotsman is the leading global business services provider focused on modular space, secure portable storage solutions, and remote workforce accommodation management. Headquartered in Baltimore, Algeco Scotsman has operations in 24 countries with approximately 245,000 modular space and portable storage units and 11,400 remote accommodations rooms. The company operates as Target Logistics in North America, Algeco in Europe, Elliott in the United Kingdom, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements reflecting assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions or beliefs about future events that are intended as "forward-looking statements." A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from current projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations relating to us. Any or all of these forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control.

Important Regulatory Notice

This announcement contains information that prior to its disclosure may have constituted inside information under European Union Regulation 596/2014 on market abuse.

Investor Relations Contact

Scott Shaughnessy

Vice President, Finance

Algeco Scotsman

+1 410-933-5921

Scott.Shaughnessy@as.willscot.com (mailto:Scott.Shaughnessy@as.willscot.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Algeco Scotsman via Globenewswire

