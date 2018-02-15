Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Kyle Moffatt has been named Chief Accountant in the Division of Corporation Finance.

Mr. Moffatt has served as Acting Chief Accountant in the Division since January 2018. In that role, Mr. Moffatt has overseen the Division's work to assist companies with the implementation of revenue recognition and to develop the Division's approach to reviewing companies' disclosures. Mr. Moffatt also led the Division's efforts in evaluating the implications of recent changes to the tax laws and developing guidance for public companies. As the Division's Chief Accountant, Mr. Moffatt will continue leading these efforts as well as other ongoing initiatives to make disclosure and financial reporting more effective and relevant for investors and issuers.

"I am very happy that Kyle has agreed to serve as the Chief Accountant in the Division," said Bill Hinman, Director of the Division of Corporation Finance. "Kyle brings a strong combination of accounting expertise and experience in applying the disclosure requirements of the federal securities laws to public companies. His leadership will serve us well as the Division continues its important work to protect investors and facilitate capital formation."

"I am honored to take on this role and work with the talented staff in the Division and across the agency to support our collective efforts to further the Commission's mission," said Mr. Moffatt.

Prior to his role as Acting Chief Accountant, Mr. Moffatt was an Associate Director overseeing the Division's disclosure review program. In that role, he oversaw the selective review of transactional and periodic filings by issuers in financial services, healthcare, and insurance, and led staff efforts on a variety of auditor and PCAOB matters. He previously established the Division's Disclosure Standards Office serving as its first Associate Director providing Division leadership with recommendations to enhance the effectiveness of the disclosure review program. He also served as Associate Chief Accountant in the Division's Office of Chief Accountant. In 2006, Mr. Moffatt received the agency's Supervisory Excellence Award in recognition of his contributions as Accounting Branch Chief in the Division's Office of Telecommunications. Prior to joining the Division of Corporation Finance in 2000 as a Professional Accounting Fellow, Mr. Moffatt was an audit manager with Ernst & Young LLP. He received his Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland at College Park and is a certified public accountant.