

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apace Packaging LLC is recalling one lot of Acyclovir Tablet, USP, 400mg, to the retail level, due to product mix-up. A small number of blister cards containing the product may potentially also include Torsemide, 20mg, Tablets.



The product subject to recall includes one lot of Acyclovir Tablet, USP, 400mg, 50ct Unit Dose, NDC# 50268-061-15 (Carton), NDC# 50268-061-11 (Blister Card), Lot Number 19900. The affected lot has an expiration date of 05/2019 and was fully distributed to R&S Northeast, and then further distributed nationwide.



Apace Packaging LLC said it has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall. While missing a dose of Acyclovir Tablets could cause a reactivation of a virus being treated, unintentional dosing of Torsemide, 20mg, Tablets could cause excessive urination.



Acyclovir Tablet, USP, 400mg is used for the acute treatment of herpes zoster (shingles), for the initial treatment and management of recurrent episodes of genital herpes, and for the treatment of chickenpox. Torsemide, 20mg, Tablets are used for the treatment of edema and hypertension.



