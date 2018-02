BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Friday release January numbers for non-resident bond holdings, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In December, non-resident bond holdings were at 61.1 percent.



Most of the regional stock markets are closed on Friday for the Lunar New Year, including South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and Indonesia, among others.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX